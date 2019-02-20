ALCOA — Scott High opened the District 4-AA tournament by coming back from a nine-point second half deficit to keep its season alive. On Tuesday, the Highlanders concluded the tournament by seeing homestanding Alcoa come back from a nine-point second half deficit to win, 59-54.

The Highlanders built a nine-point lead in the first quarter and led by the same margin at the intermission, before Alcoa charged back to tie the game in the third quarter.

With the two teams tied at 40 as the fourth quarter began, Scott High grabbed the lead late, only to see the Tornadoes take advantage of the free throw line to pull out the victory.

The Highlanders, who had raced back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Kingston on Friday, 72-69, were facing Alcoa in the consolation game after falling to top-seeded Fulton on Saturday, 70-35.

Ultimately, the free throw line and Isaiah Cox were two nemesis that Scott couldn’t overcome.

Cox scored 12 of his game-high 14 points in the third quarter to power Alcoa’s comeback. Then, the Tornadoes went 9-for-9 from the free throw line in the final period.

Scott, on the other hand, was just 6-for-12 from the line in the fourth.

The Highlanders, in fact, only made 9 of 19 free throws in the second half. After only getting to the line twice in the first half, Scott found free throws plentiful in the second, but could not make enough to take advantage.

Kadon Babb scored 12 points to lead the Highlanders. Trey Morrow added 10, and had 14 rebounds.

The Highlanders took the lead with under two minutes to play, when Mason Owens scored. But Alcoa went 6-for-6 from the line in the final 90 seconds to pull out the win.

With the fourth place finish in District 4-AA, the Highlanders will be on the road Saturday for the Region 2-AA quarterfinal, traveling to Strawberry Plains to face Knox Carter. The Hornets defeated Union County in the District 3-AA championship game Tuesday night, 84-74.

Following the District 4 consolation game, Babb — a senior — and the freshman Morrow were named to the all-tournament team.

SCOTT (54): Babb 12, Morrow 10, Russ 9, Buttram 8, Lauderdale 5, Tucker 4, Goodman 4, Owens 2.

ALCOA (59): Cox 14, Roberts 13, Rogers 12, Marsh 9, Martin 3, Carter 2, Simpson 2.