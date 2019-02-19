Wanda Jean Hamby, 77, of Winfield, passed away February 10, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare Turkey Creek in Knoxville.

Born November 1, 1941, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Chitwood; daughter, Robin Chitwood; parents, Floyd Hamby and Zola Hamby Crabtree; brother, Steve Hamby; and sister, Karen Hamby.

She was a member of the Winfield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Ball; son, Clark (Tonya) Chitwood, Sr. ; grandchildren: Dyron Chitwood, Krystal Chitwood, Dylan Ball, Eric Ball, Audra Ball, Clark Christopher Chitwood, Jr., Nathaniel Chitwood, and Jonathan Chitwood; great-grandchild, Carter; brothers, Jerry Crabtree and Luke Hamby; step-sister, Midge Crabtree; former husband, Robert Chitwood; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 12 noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, at Winfield Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Inurnment was to have followed at Chitwood Cemetery.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home.