Oby Dwain Jones, 60, of Helenwood, passed away February 14, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. Born April 17, 1958, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Elsia Hughett Jones; sister, Peggy Stidham; niece, Christy Waller; and nephew, Dennis Bolan.

He is survived by his sisters, Mary Bolan of Temple Ga., and Ann Luffman of Harriman; brothers: Loy (Carolyn) Jones of Marietta, Ga.; Larry (Brenda) Jones of Nortonville, Ky., Darrell (Elaine) Jones of Oneida; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family’s wish was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.