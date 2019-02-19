Natasha Renee Hamby, 37, of Robbins, passed away February 11, 2019.

Born November 3, 1981, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Slone; and grandparents: James Ray Hamby, and Delbert and Alta Coleman.

She was a member of West Robbins Missionary Church, and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

She is survived by her sons, Lucas Edward and Logan Nathaniel Klug; parents, Eddie and Betty Coleman Hamby; father of her sons, Richard Klug; step-son, Zach Klug; grandmother, Ethel Hamby; brother, Tony (Angel) Hamby; sister, Angela Kay (Keith) Anderson; nephews and nieces: Caleb, Chase, and Glory and Adleigh Hamby; uncles and aunt: Keith (Martha) Hamby, Danny (Lynette) Hamby, Dewayne (Becky) Hamby, Kares (Mary) Hamby, and Karen (Rocky) Hamby; special cousins: April Keeton, Amy Jones, Jeremy Hamby, Matthew Hamby, Dustin and Adrian Hamby, and Austin and Justin Hamby; special friends: Melissa Fuller, Morgan Shepard, Melanie Riccardi, and Erica Hamby; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 17, at West Robbins Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Brian Strunk officiating. Music was provided by West Robbins Church choir. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.