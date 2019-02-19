Kaleb Allexander Byrge, 23, of Helenwood, passed away February 12, 2019.

Born in Knoxville, October 26, 1995, he was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Alexander Byrge; sisters, infant Mariah Lea Byrge, and Laura Victoria Byrge; and nephew, Kaceton Layne Stephens.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Jennifer Cook West and Todd West; brothers: Hayden Byrge, Tyler (Brittany) West, and Taylor West; sister, Jenna Byrge; grandparents: Donald and Delores Cook, Eddie and Cammie Byrge, and Clell West, Jr.; nephew and niece, Breckon Stephens West and Jelissa West; Lillie Evans and Brentyn Evans; aunts and uncles: Beth (Jack) Butts, Janet (Kenny) Lloyd, Leslie (Donny) Washam, Felicia Morgan, Kim (Abe) Hardesty, and Paul (Jillian) Cook; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 17, in the chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Dilbert Terry and Bro. Jack Butts officiating. Music was provided by the Cook Cousins. Graveside service was conducted February 18, at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.