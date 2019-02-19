Ivanee Sexton, 86, of the Paint Rock community, passed away on February 13, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Scott County, February 18, 1932, she was preceded in death by her parents, Schofield and Opha Sexton; sisters, infant Beatrice Sexton, and Ella Mae McQueen; brothers, Willie and Milford Sexton; nephew, Rodney McQueen; great-niece, Amber Sexton; and brother-in-law, Robert McQueen. TN, she was the daughter of the late

She was a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Lee Sexton of the Paint Rock community; brothers, Claude Sexton and Fred (Janice) Sexton, both of the Paint Rock community; sister-in-law, Betty Sexton of Goshen, Ohio; nieces and nephews: Chanel Elam and Shaune Sexton, both of Goshen, Ohio, Jill Davidson of Crossville, and Jack McQueen, Gary Sexton, and Freddie Sexton, all of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 16, with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating. Music was provided by Shane and Shonda Phillips. Interment followed at John Freeman Sexton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.