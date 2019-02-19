The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center's rainfall forecast for the next seven days shows how the heaviest rains have shifted west.

The entire Mid-South region is under a flash flood watch, as yet another in a line of storm systems approaches the region.

On the northern Cumberland Plateau, including Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties, the flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday evening through 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The amount of rainfall expected in Scott County and surrounding areas has declined, but meteorologists say there will still be enough precipitation to cause flood concerns, given the already saturated ground and elevated streamflows.

According to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service at Morristown, one to three inches of rainfall are expected between late Tuesday evening and early Thursday.

Another system will approach the region for the weekend, when several more inches of rainfall could accumulate.

Initially, it appeared that as much as 10 inches of rain could fall across East Tennessee this week. However, the storm placement has shifted and the heaviest axis of rainfall has shifted with it, and it now appears that the most significant rainfall will be across the western half of the state.

In all, up to six inches of rain are still possible across the northern plateau through the weekend.

In addition to rain, winds are expected to pick up Tuesday evening. The NWS is forecasting wind gusts to 20 mph Tuesday night, and to 30 mph on Wednesday. That could lead to some downed trees, given the ground saturation that exists.