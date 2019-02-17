ALCOA — If someone had predicted prior to Saturday’s District 4-AA semifinal here that Scott High would shoot 46 percent from the field against Fulton, including 56 percent from 3-point range, it might have been easy to also predict that the Highlanders would upset the top-seeded Falcons.

Instead, Fulton doubled up Scott High, winning 70-35 to advance to Tuesday’s district championship game against Austin-East.

The Falcons jumped to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, then only pressed the accelerator harder in the second period, turning a 17-7 lead into a 44-17 advantage by halftime.

The third quarter didn’t get much better, as Fulton widened the lead to 60-27.

Edward Lacy, the District 4-AA most valuable player, as voted on by the district’s coaches, was limited to eight points by the Highlanders. But three other Falcons scored in double-figures, led by Trey Davis’s game-high 22.

Noah Buttram had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Highlanders. Fellow freshman Trey Morrow added 10, but only four Highlanders scored.

Scott indeed connected on 46 percent of its shots, and was 5 of 9 from 3-point range. But two other stats stood out: turnovers and free throws.

The Highlanders were forced into 31 turnovers by the Falcons. And, incredibly, Scott High did not get to the free throw line.

It marked the first time this season, and in recent memory, that the Highlanders did not attempt a single free throw in a game.

By contrast, Fulton went to the line 19 times, hitting 13, which helped make a one-sided game look even more so.

The Highlanders will face Alcoa in the district consolation game on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.

SCOTT (35): Buttram 11, Morrow 10, Babb 9, Russ 5.

FULTON (70): Davis 22, Page 16, Fenderson 11, Lacy 8, Sweat 6, Haskell 6, Hudson 1.