Potential rain accumulation totals continue to creep upward for the looming week.

The National Weather Service at Morristown is now forecasting six to eight inches of rain for the northern Cumberland Plateau region, including Scott County, for the next week. That's up from four to six inches on Friday and two to three inches on Thursday.

The latest NWS forecast came in the form of a weather briefing emailed to emergency management planners throughout East Tennessee Saturday afternoon. In the email, the NWS summarized: "Periods of heavy rains could cause flash flooding. The long duration of the rain and very wet ground could cause flooding of rivers and larger creeks as well, especially by mid to late next week."

Specifically, the NWS said the greatest flooding potential was from Tuesday to Thursday.

In a hydrologic outlook, the NWS at Nashville said that "particularly heavy rain" will occur from Tuesday through Thursday, and "even more heavy rain" is possible next weekend.



Due to the frequent and well-above normal rainfall that has already fallen across Middle Tennessee this month, grounds are saturated and many rivers, creeks and streams are already running high. The forecast heavy rainfall over the next week has the potential to cause significant flooding along area rivers, with flooding of some area roadways, low lying areas, and other poor drainage locations also possible. — National Weather Service at Nashville

The NWS at Morristown said in a hazardous weather outlook Saturday afternoon that mud slides are also a concern.

"Significant stream flooding, flooding of roadways, additional ponding of low lying areas, and mud slides are possible," the NWS said.

The 2019 calendar year is already off to one of the wettest starts to any year since records-keeping began in Oneida in the early 1950s. September 2018 through February 2019 will go down as the wettest September-February period on record, and it's already guaranteed that September-March will go down as the wettest September-March period on record, even without the heavy rains that are anticipated next week.