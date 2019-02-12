

William Roger Hill, 78, of Winfield, passed away February 9, 2019, at his home.

Born in Revelo, Kentucky, June 13, 1940, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Hill; sisters: Amanda Adkins, Valma Wilson, Phyllis Hamby, Carol Crabtree, Rennie Cordell, and Evelyn Eastep; brother, Walter Musgrove; and nephews, Jeff Maney, Steve (Bub) Hamby, Tracy Adkins, Wade Adkins, Jeffrey Lee Adkins and John Kimla.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his niece, Judy (Nolan) Maney; nephews: Kenny Adkins, Brad Maney, and Devin Maney; niece, Donna Neal; great-niece, Madisyn Maney; great-nephews, Braylon Maney and Jaxson Maney; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m., Friday, February in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Adkins-Maney Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.