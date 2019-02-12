KNOXVILLE — Scott High defeated Austin-East on a thrilling, half-court buzzer-beater earlier this season; a loss that proved to be one of just three games the Roadrunners — which have since emerged as a contender for the Class AA state championship — haven’t won. But a season sweep of the Roadrunners wasn’t in the cards, as A-E pulled away for a 62-37 win here Monday.

Trey Morrow and Bryson Russ each scored 10 points — but the Highlanders’ two leading scorers picked up 18 of their 20 in the first half, as Austin-East’s defense clamped down after the intermission.

Scott High could manage only 15 points in the third and fourth quarters combined, while Austin-East pulled away in a game that had been relatively close up until the half.

The Roadrunners led 18-10 after the first quarter, but the second quarter was played close to evenly, even though the Highlanders only had one field goal in the entire eight minutes. That was a bucket by Morrow. But it was enough to help the Highlanders hang around, thanks to a 10-of-10 effort from the free throw line. Russ was 6 of 6 from the line, while Morrow and Kadon Babb each made a pair of free throws, as well.

Incredibly, Scott High was 12 of 12 from the line in the first half and 20 of 20 from the line for the game.

Austin-East, by contrast, was just 2 of 4 from the line in the first half. The Roadrunners finished 4 of 9 from the line.

But the Roadrunners didn’t really need the free throw line, limiting the Highlanders to only eight field goals — including just four after the first quarter.

The game was Scott High’s last before facing Kingston in an elimination game at Alcoa in the District 4-AA tournament tomorrow (Friday). The Yellow Jackets won both games against the Highlanders in the regular season.

SCOTT (37): Russ 10, Morrow 10, Buttram 6, Babb 5, Tucker 4, Goodman 2.

AUSTIN-EAST (62): Pierson 15, Bullard 11, Stennis 8, Allen 7, Foster 6, Battle 6, Dixson 5, Harris 2, Upton 2.