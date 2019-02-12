Jerry Lester Bond, 65, of the Annadell community, passed away February 3, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by his family.

Born in Oneida, August 4, 1953, he was preceded in death by his parents, Lealon and Ruth Bond; brothers, Dewey and Bob Bond; nephew, Jerry Lee Bond; and in-laws: Willard Duncan, Roger Honeycutt, Paul and Geraldine Jeffers, Harriet Bond, and Margie Bond.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was a member of Annadell United Baptist Church. He loved reading his Bible, working in his woodshop, watching his garden grow, listening and playing bluegrass music with his family and friends, and sitting outside with his neighbors. He was a member of the Scott County Masonic Lodge #670 and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula Bond of the Annadell community; son, Jonah (Amanda) Bond; daughter, Jerri Lynn Bond; grandchildren: Braxton, Darian, and Colby Bond; great-grandson, Braylon; sisters, Ruby Duncan and Joyce (Clifford) Green; brothers: Harold (Naomi) Bond, Eugene Bond, Ralph (JoAnn) Bond, Harry (Phyllis) Bond, and Estel (Wonnell) Bond; sisters-in-law: Roselene Bond, Margaret Bond, Anna Honeycutt, Darlene (Keith) Massengale, and Sharon (Michael) Massengale; special friends: Gayles Duncan, Pete and Sue Phillips, Ronnie Phillips, Donnie Phillips, and Dillard (Hacksaw) Massengale; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Masonic service and funeral service were conducted February 6, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Michael Massengale and Bro. J.R. Massengale officiating. Music was provided by Cory Day. Graveside service was conducted February 7, at Annadell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.