Gary Lee Byrd, 69, of Annadell, passed away February 9, 2019, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, surrounded by his family.

Born on October 31, 1949, he was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Baby Burchfield; parents, Dilmon and Mae Hughett Byrd; brothers: infant Joseph Dilmon, Kennith (Lorene), Rev. Eugene, and Vennis Byrd; sister, Maxine (Luther) Cross; nephews, Brian Byrd and Dr. Neal Cross; and in-laws: Gemima Hughett, Janet Chastain, and Edith Byrd.

He was a faithful member of New Salem United Baptist Church for 54 years, joining in 1964. In 1977, he was ordained as a church deacon, serving for 41 years.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lois Hughett Byrd of Annadell; daughters: Leah B. Phillips and Greta (Danny) Phillips, both of Pioneer, and Angela (Jake) Sexton of Oneida; grandchildren: Darryl Lee Phillips of Knoxville, Alex Burchfield of Sylvania, Ga., Courtney West of Huntsville, Jeremiah and Isaiah Sexton, both of Oneida, and Joshua, Braxton, and Dalton Phillips, all of Pioneer; great-grandchildren: McKenleigh, Kellan, Everlei, and Rory; brothers, Paul Byrd and Odis (Liz) Byrd, both of Indianapolis Ind.; sisters, Shirley (David) Crabtree of Muncie, Ind. and Wanda (Jerry) Byrd of Alexandria, Ind.; in-laws: Gearldine Byrd of Plainfield, Ind., Joyce Byrd of Huntsville, Carolyn Foster of Oneida, and Judy (Gloyid) Daugherty of Jacksboro; special friends, Jupe and Kaye Marcum and church family; and several nieces, nephews,and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 14, with Bro. Chase Lay, Bro. Marcus Burchfield, and Bro. Wayne King officiating. Music will be provided by grandsons Darryl Phillips and Jeremiah Sexton, and niece Karen Coffey. Interment will follow at Botts Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.