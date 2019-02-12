Dwayne Edward Perry, 55, passed away February 10, 2019, at his home.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 1, 1963, he was preceded in death by his father, Denzil Pennington; grandparents: Jack and Opal King, and Louie and Beulah Perry; brother, Patrick Perry; aunt, Nancy King; and mother-in-law, Maxine Sexton.

He was a 1982 graduate of Scott High School, and was a member of the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sexton Perry; children: Ashley (Josh) Young of Lebanon, Jesse (Tina) Perry, Oliva Perry, and Patty Young, all of Oneida; step-children: Megan, Sydney, and Abbie Crabtree, all of Oneida; grandchildren: Mathew, Gage and Austin Young; step-grandchild, Oliver; mother, Danna Pennington; sister, Tina (Dean) Strunk of Annadell; father-in-law, Alvin Sexton; nieces and nephews: Corey (Lacey) Strunk of Winona, and Colby (Jessie) Strunk of Annadell; uncles, Bo and David King, both of LaFollette; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 12, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell and Bro. Elmer Frogge officiating. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, at Stanfill Cemetery, Pleasant View, Ky.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.