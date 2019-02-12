Adam Glen Slaven, 43, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, passed away February 3, 2019.

Born March 27, 1975, he was preceded in death by his father, Glen Slaven; step-father, Everett ‘Blackie” Overton; brother, Jerry Overton; sister, Helen Sweet; nieces: Vela Ann Overton, Jessie Shoopman, and Barbara Hill; and brother-in-law, Alfred Rose.

He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Slaven; grandson, Matthew; mother, Vela Slaven; sisters, Lola Davidson and Ella Rose; brother, Pharoah Overton; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 9, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. David Troxell officiating. Music was provided by the Hilltop Singers. Interment followed at Black Creek Cross Roads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.