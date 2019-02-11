HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly attempted to enter his neighbor’s home while drunk on moonshine.

Terry Wayne Slaven, 52, was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, after his neighbor on Huntsville Hill Road phoned 911 to report that he was drunk and attempting to get into her house.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies — including Sgt. Paul D. Adkins, Joseph Byrge and Gordon Byrd — arrived minutes later to find Slaven standing on the woman’s porch. Allegedly, Slaven was angered by the authorities’ presence, yelling, “What the (expletive) are you guys doing here? Who the (expletive) called you out?”

The woman told authorities that Slaven had been harassing her and her daughter for the past year. When they arrived home Saturday morning, Slaven allegedly began cussing them. They went inside the residence, she said, but could still hear Slaven yelling at them. A few minutes later, the woman told the deputies, Slaven walked onto her porch and began attempting to make entry into the home.

Deputies said they noticed a quart jar half-full of moonshine within Slaven’s reach on his neighbor’s porch. When Byrd picked up the jar, Slaven allegedly became agitated again, yelling, “That’s mine! That’s my moonshine, give it back!”

Slaven was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.