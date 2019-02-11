A Kentucky woman is facing charges of fraud and identity theft in Oneida after police say she illegally used another man’s debit card to pay for building materials at a hardware store.

Kimberly K. Cecil, 45, was arrested Friday in Pulaski County, Ky., and will face extradition to Tennessee to face charges that were filed by Oneida Police Department in May 2018.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Office David Lee Stephens on May 19, the investigation began when a man contacted local store Potters Ace Hardware to inform the business that his debit card was being used to fraudulently make purchases at the store.

That same day, according to the warrant, Cecil — the person who had been using the man’s card — entered the store again, prompting employees of the store to notify authorities. When Stephens arrived at the store, Cecil was still inside, and allegedly claimed that the victim had given her permission to use his debit card to purchase lumber to build a shed at her residence in Kentucky. She said the man would tell her what to purchase and she would call in the order and pay over the telephone, using his debit card information.

However, the man told police, he did not give Cecil permission to use his card.

In total, Cecil made five purchases at Potters using the man’s debit card info, totaling more than $3,000 over a five-day span.

Cecil was charged with five counts each of fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.