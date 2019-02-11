A man wanted in Kentucky was captured in Oneida Friday afternoon.

Charles R. Garr Jr., 30, of Pine Knot, Ky., was arrested Friday after it was learned that he was wanted on criminal charges in Newport, Ky. He was arrested as he walked along U.S. Hwy. 27 following an argument at Walmart.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Patrolman Tony Jones, he was dispatched to Walmart after a call was received that a man and woman were arguing at the store’s front entrance.

By the time Jones and fellow officer Dustin Laxton arrived, the couple had left the store and were walking south along Alberta Street. The officers caught up with them at Bethlehem Baptist Church near the “bottom of the Four Lane.”

Jones wrote in the warrant that Garr appeared to have been in a physical altercation, with a badly bruised face and bloody eye.

When it was learned that Garr was wanted in Kentucky, he was taken into custody. A search of a backpack he was wearing revealed a sunglass case with seven syringes inside, one of which contained methamphetamine residue.

Garr was charged locally with being a fugitive from justice.