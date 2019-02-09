HUNTSVILLE — They did it with their defense.

Scott High saved arguably its best for last on the defensive end, shutting down Knox Halls for two quarters to seize command in its final home game of the season on Tuesday, February 5. In doing so, the Highlanders built a 34-14 halftime lead and coasted to a 63-44 win over the Red Devils.

Freshman Trey Morrow — who one day later would be named District 4-AA’s newcomer of the year in a vote of the district’s coaches — scored 22 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to pace the Highlanders. Senior Bryson Russ added 15 points.

The Highlanders’ defense was impressive in the first half. In fact, Halls did not have a field goal in the first quarter — did not have a field goal, in fact, until Will Shoaf knocked down a pair of 3-point shots in the final two minutes of the first half.

If not for the free throw line, the game would have been even more lopsided by the halftime break. Halls was 8 of 11 from the line in the first half.

Morrow had 10 first half points and Russ had three 3-pointers in the first two quarters, as the Highlanders pulled away.

The second half saw Scott relax, though the lead was 22 points, 46-24, as the fourth quarter began.

Halls, which had scored just 24 through the first three quarters, scored 20 points in the fourth quarter alone, powered by nine points from Sheldon James. But it was too little, too late.

SCOTT (63): Morrow 22, Russ 15, Goodman 7, Buttram 7, Lauderdale 4, Tucker 2, Babb 2, Weest 2, Owens 2.

HALLS (44): Lloyd 10, James 9, Wire 9, Shoaf 6, Wells 5, Berry 3, White 2.