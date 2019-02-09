WARTBURG — With the regular season District 4-A championship already locked up, Oneida’s Lady Indians put an exclamation point on things here Friday, concluding the regular season with a dominating win on Wartburg’s home court, 53-32.

Oneida used a 30-3 run across parts of the second and third quarters to seize complete control, after Wartburg appeared to be on the verge of taking charge early. As a result, the Lady Indians went from being down seven points to up 20.

Wartburg was perfect on mid-range jump-shots in the first quarter, and led 17-10 after a bucket to start the second quarter.

But then things changed in a big way. Oneida took away those mid-range shots and forced Wartburg into turnover after turnover. At one point as that 30-3 run ended, the Lady Bulldogs had the same amount of points as turnovers, with 20 of each.

Oneida ended the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 19-17 lead to the locker room at the half. Wartburg would briefly regain the lead with an Elizabeth Keathley 3-point shot at the beginning of the third quarter, only to see the Lady Indians reel off 21 consecutive points before Callie Johnson made another 3-pointer to end the third quarter.

When Kendyl West — who led all scorers with 14 points — hit a 3-point shot with just over a minute to play in the third, the Lady Indians were up 40-20 and Wartburg had as many turnovers as it did points.

Oneida shot 44 percent while limiting Wartburg to 37 points. In a game that featured only 10 total free throws, the Lady Bulldog got to the line just twice.

By the end of the game, Oneida had forced Wartburg into 27 turnovers, while committing 14 of its own.

With the win, Oneida capped the regular season with a record of 22-5. As District 3-A’s No. 1 seed, the Lady Indians will not play again until the district semifinals at Roane State Community College on Friday. It’s possible that Oneida’s semifinal opponent will be Wartburg, though the Lady Bulldogs will likely have to get past Oliver Springs to get to the semifinal round.

ONEIDA (53): West 14, Thomas 13, Stiltner 11, Boyatt 4, Wisner 4, Buttram 3, Bell 2, Lamb 2.

WARTBURG (32): Ma. Williams 8, Keathley 6, Johnson 5, Holly 5, Davis 4, Me. Williams 2, Jones 2.