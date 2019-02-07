Scott High freshman Trey Morrow attempts a shot during the Highlanders' game against Wartburg on Thursday, January 31, 2019 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Scott High freshman Trey Morrow has been named newcomer of the year in District 4-AA.

Morrow was named the district’s top newcomer in a vote of the league’s coaches at an annual end-of-season coaches’ meeting on Wednesday.

Fulton’s Edward Lacey was named the District 4-AA most valuable player, while Fulton’s Jody Wright was named the district’s coach of the year. The Falcons finished the regular season as the district’s top team.

Morrow was the only Scott High player named all-district in District 4-AA, joining Fulton’s Lacey, Deshawn page and Trey Davis, Austin-East’s Dreke Upton, Wesley Allen and Kajuan Bullard, Alcoa’s Nick Roberts, Jalen Carter and Garrett Rogers, and Kingston’s Harper Neal.

Three Scott High players received honorable mention status, however: seniors Bryson Russ and Kadon Babb, along with junior Logan Goodman, were named honorable mention by the league's coaches.

On the girls’ side of District 4-AA, senior Grace Sexton was named all-district, while Lou Chaney and McKayla Babb were honorable mention.

In District 3-A, Oneida sophomore Katelyn Stiltner and junior Kendyl West were named all-district, while juniors Chloe Terry and Jayden Thomas were honorable mention.

On the boys’ side, senior Chance Botts and sophomore Kolby Morgan were named all-district first team, while junior Dalton Yancey was all-district second team and sophomore Nathan Bowling was honorable mention.

The girls’ coach of the year was Sunbright’s Rusty Yaden, as the league’s coaches continued to break from the somewhat-steady tradition of naming the coach of the district’s top team as the honoree. Last year, Yaden’s Lady Tigers finished first in the district but Oneida’s Marv West was named coach of the year. This year, the Lady Indians finished first, with Yaden receiving the honor.

Midway senior Caitlyn Ross was named the district’s player of the year for a third consecutive year.

Joining Stiltner and West on the all-district team were Midway’s Paige Bacon and Emily Cawood, Sunbright’s Makenna Brown and Olivia Northrup, Oliver Springs’ Laci Hester, and Wartburg’s Madison Holley and Callie Johnson.

Named honorable mention, along with Terry and Thomas, were Coalfield’s Malachi Armes and Leeah Henry, Rockwood’s Karlee Bowling, Sunbright’s Taylor Cox and Hannah Shannon, Oliver Springs’ Cassidy Gilmore, Harriman’s Micaela Goins and Olivia Goins, Oakdale’s Delaney Hicks and Victoria Jones, and Midway’s Rebecca Masters.

On the boys’ side, Harriman’s Shay Shannon was named coach of the yer, while Jaylen McCuloum was named player of the year. The Blue Devils were the top team in the district.

Joining Botts and Morgan on the all-district first team were Rockwood’s Nate Brackett, Harriman’s Trezdin Copeland and Oakdale’s Rhett Nelson and Dawson Smith. Named to the all-district second team were Yancey, Oakdale’s Garrett Best, Sunbright’s Wes Bohanan and Wartburg’s Caleb Constant. Named to the all-district third team were Wartburg’s Jake Branstetter and Colby Justes, Coalfield’s Nathan Harvey, Sunbright’s Josh Langley, Harriman’s Kylann Love and Oliver Springs’ Riley Walker.

Receiving honorable mention were Bowling, Rockwood’s Tahj Bazel and Brett Sands, Sunbright’s Hunter Bunch and John Freels, Oakdale’s Ian Goldston, Coalfield’s Ashton Jones and Keigan White, Wartburg’s Elijah Langley, Oliver Springs’ Blake Nation and Bryson Williford, Midway’s Braeden Schleben, Jason Taylor and Blaine Townsend, and Harriman’s Brady Stubbs.

Edited: Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 1:23 p.m. to add that three Scott High players — Bryson Russ, Kadon Babb and Logan Goodman — were named honorable mention in District 4-AA.