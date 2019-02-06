HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission will consider lowering speed limits on several of the county’s secondary roads, as requested by the Scott County Road Department.

Road Superintendent Kelvin King has requested the county to lower the speed limit on River Road in Huntsville, Old Highway 27 in Robbins, and West Robbins Road.

According to 4th District County Commissioner Kenny Chadwell, who chairs County Commission’s Intergovernmental Committee, King requested that the speed limit on River Road be lowered to 25 mph from the Huntsville city limits to 1414 River Road, and to 20 mph from 1414 River Road on to its intersection with Winona Road. On Old Highway 27, King requested the speed limit be lowered to 25 mph from the 3200 block to the old Shoemaker’s Store. A speed limit of 25 mph was also requested for a portion of West Robbins Road.

On a motion by 2nd District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers and 5th District Commissioner Paul Strunk, with an all-aye vote, the Intergovernmental Committee voted to forward the resolution to the full governing body, which will consider it when it meets on February 18.

Agriculture Committee appointments: By a similar all-aye vote, the Intergovernmental Committee forwarded to the full commission a recommendation that Todd Pike and Rick Russ be appointed to the Scott County Agricultural Committee, for two-year terms to replace Lee Armstrong and Steve Stanley.

Drainage issue discussed: County Commission’s Building & Grounds Committee discussed, but took no action on, a drainage issue at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center.

First District Commissioner David Jeffers, who chairs the committee, said that he had received complaints that heavy rain was causing ponding issues in the parking lot, which was causing issues. Jeffers said that himself and 3rd District Commissioner Kenny Morrow inspected the parking lot, and found that a culvert had been broken, which was blocking a drain.

However, County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said that he had spoken to the nursing home’s administrative team and was told that the nursing home itself was not aware of a drainage issue, but would address any such issue itself.

Scott County owns the nursing home real estate, which is leased by the facility’s operator. John Beaty, the county’s attorney, said he was not aware of a contractual obligation for the county to deal with maintenance issues at the facility.

Tibbals said he would speak again with the nursing home’s administration to clarify that the facility would be willing to deal with any drainage issues itself, and was not requesting assistance from the county.

Sheriff serves commission: Harkening memories of the “old days,” the not-so-distant past when County Commission’s monthly workshop stretched on for hours and included dinner for commissioners and their guests, members of the county legislative body had supper after Monday’s meeting — courtesy of Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

Phillips had his staff deliver 20 meals to the Scott County Office Building Monday evening — the same meals that were served to inmates at the county’s detention facility that same evening. He asked Tibbals to allow his department to serve commissioners so they would be aware of what inmates eat.

Monday’s meal consisted of pizza, salad and dessert.

Tibbals said the county recently began paying three cents extra per meal through its contract. The current meal cost is $1.48 per inmate.