James Walter Yancey, 58, of Oneida, passed away January 31, 2019, surrounded by his family and friend.

Born in Scott County, December 16, 1960, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shonda Louise Yancey; parents, Wilbert and Clona West Yancey; and sister, Ruth Ann Roysdon

He was a member of Big Ridge Road Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Murliene Hatfield; special niece, Michelle Lynn Hatfield; nephew, Joseph Lee (Pam) Hatfield; special friends: Ricky Bryant at Huntsville Manor Nursing Home, Nancey and Worley Hunt, Stephanie and Tim Erwin, Mark and Alex Burchfield, Tara Burchfield, Paul Botts, Mike Stringer, and Bobby and Pat Hill; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 3, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Hill, Bro. Shane Phillips, and Bro. Paul Botts officiating. Music was provided by Shane Phillips and Shonda Phillips.

Interment followed at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.