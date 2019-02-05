Harriet Lee Goad Bond, 73, of Oneida, passed away January 27, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Oneida, February 20, 1945, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Hazel Chambers Goad.

She was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and was a talented pastor’s wife who served faithfully alongside her husband for many years. She loved to sing and play piano, and she encouraged many others to use their talents in serving the Lord. She was an encourager, always ready to help where needed and her faith was an inspiration and anchor that continued to shine brightly. She will be remembered by many for the strength and courage shown during her recent battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gene Bond of Oneida; daughters, Melissa (Ray) Brock of Lawrenceburg, Ind., and Gina (Glen) Bond-Burke of Oneida; grandchildren: Alex Brock of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Kaitlin Laub of Lawrenceburg, Ind.; sisters: Lavoghn Hammontree of Cookeville, and Holly (Jeff) Johnson of Huntsville; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 30, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Jeffers officiating. Music was provided by Bro. Larry Brooks. Interment followed at Cooper Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.