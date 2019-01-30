Coaches, players and fans seldom get tired of winning. But sometimes winning begins to feel like routine.

If it is starting to feel routine for Oneida's Lady Indians, they haven't shown it; Coach Marv West's squad again looked hungry and mission-drive on Tuesday, January 29, rolling to a 60-20 win over Oakdale — their 17th in a row — in a District 3-A matchup at OHS Gymnasium.

For a second consecutive game, Oneida forced an opponent into more turnovers than points, as Oakdale finished with 25 turnovers in addition to their 20 points. On Friday, Harriman finished with 22 points and 32 turnovers against the Lady Indians.

Tuesday's game also marked the fifth time in the last six games that the Lady Indians have held their opponent under 30 points.

Chelsea Newport knocked down five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 15 points on Tuesday, while Jayden Thomas finished with 12 points for the Lady Indians, who remained unbeaten in district play ahead of Friday's showdown with second-place Sunbright at OHS Gymnasium.

The game got out of hand early, with Oneida jumping to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. It was a 22-point lead at halftime, and Oneida took complete control in the third quarter, with a 19-4 run.

The Eagles finished with just eight field goals and were 3 of 9 from the free throw line.

Oneida shot only 31 percent from the field, but was 6 of 8 from the line and committed only seven turnovers. The Lady Indians held a 40-25 rebounding advantage, with 20 offensive rebounds.

ONEIDA (60): Newport 15, Thomas 12, West 9, Boyatt 7, Stiltner 4, Martin 4, Wisner 4, Bell 2, Cross 2, Manis 1.

OAKDALE (20): Hicks 7, Turner 5, Brackett 4, Jones 4.