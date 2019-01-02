Raymond Goad age 80, of the Jakes Branch community, passed away December 29, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, August 19, 1938, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ailene Adkins Goad; son, Perry Goad; parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Lawson Goad; sisters: Ann, Mary, and Brenda; and brother, Robert.

He is survived by his children, Larry, Eddie and Patricia; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Goad and Phillip (Cathy) Goad; sisters, Connie (Jeff) Howard and Sherieva (Sam) Bridges; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 2, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Johnny Adkins and Bro. Tommy Silcox officiating. Music was provided by Jakes Branch choir. Interment followed at Rector-Byrd Cemetery.