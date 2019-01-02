Lonnie Columbus Byrd, 80, of Winfield, passed away December 29, 2018, at his home.

Born in Winfield, July 1, 1938, he was preceded in death by son, Roger Byrd; grandson, Nathan Griffin; parents, Essau Byrd and Lola Jeffers Byrd West; brother, J. D. Byrd; and sisters, Neva June Norris and Elsie Hicks.

He was a member of Macedonia Christian Center.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Byrd of Winfield; children: Mary (Jeff) King, Sue (Jim) Griffin, Lonnie Byrd, Deanna (Billy) Huckeby, and Chris Byrd; special-granddaughter, Heather Adkins; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, half-sisters: Carla, Louise, Auddie and Mary Jo; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 2, at New Light Baptist Church with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Randell Duncan officiating. Music was provided by New Light choir. Interment followed at New Light Cemetery.

Arranagements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.