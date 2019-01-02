In its bid for a win to close out play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, Scott High came up short on multiple occasions in the closing minutes at Oneida High School on Saturday, and fell 44-41 to Lenoir City.

The Panthers led virtually the entire game, and were up 26-18 at the half, after a second quarter that saw the Lady Highlanders make only one field goal.

But Scott won the second half, charging back to cut the gap to 43-41 with just minutes remaining.

In those final two minutes, the Lady Highlanders had multiple opportunities to tie the game or take the lead, but came up empty on several consecutive offensive possessions.

Finally, after Lenoir City hit one of two free throws late, the Lady Highlanders had one last shot to tie the game with a 3-point shot as time expired, but couldn’t get a good look at the basket.

McKayla Babb had 15 points to lead the Lady Highlanders, including a pair of third quarter 3-pointers that sparked the comeback effort.

Emily Gonzalez has 22 to lead Lenoir City, including 10 points in a sterling first quarter as she powered her team to a 15-11 lead. No other Lenoir City player hit a field goal in the opening quarter, and the team shot just seven of 12 from the free throw line.

But three 3-pointers in the second quarter — including two by Emma Jenkins — helped Lenoir City widen the lead.

Scott High, meanwhile, went ice cold from the field in the second quarter. The Lady Highlanders’ only field goal in the second was a shot by Callie Carson, who finished with seven points. The Lady Highlanders were six of 11 from the free throw line in the second quarter.

Babb’s pair of second quarter 3-pointers, and a 3-point shot by Carson, helped power the Lady Highlanders’ comeback.

Lenoir City had just two field goals in the fourth quarter, but Scott could manage only three.

SCOTT (41): Babb 15, Summers 7, Carson 7, Chaney 7, Sexton 3, Ellis 2.

LENOIR CITY (44): Gonzalez 22, Jenkins 6, Simmons 6, Duff 5, Norwood 2, Angelous 1, Uphoff 1, Greshaw 1.

Williamsburg 68, Scott 58

A big fourth quarter by Grace Sexton wasn’t enough for Scott High in the second day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic Friday afternoon.

The senior point guard scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final period of Friday’s game against Williamsburg, but the Lady Highlanders could trim only two points off the lead, and fell to the Yellow Jackets, 68-58.

Scott High trailed by 12 at the half, and although the Lady Highlanders stood toe-to-toe with Williamsburg in the second half, they couldn’t overcome the first half deficit.

Williamsburg’s lead was still 12 after the third quarter, 51-39, with Yellow Jacket standout Lillie Hall pacing her team. She finished with 21 points.

Sexton had scored 12 points across the first three quarters, but saved her best for last. She connected on five field goals in the fourth quarter to lead her team’s 19-point final period.

But Williamsburg was able to stave off any comeback effort, holding the Lady Highlanders at bay throughout the final eight-minute stanza.

Lyndsey Summers had 13 points and five blocked shots for the Lady Highlanders, while Lou Chaney had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.

SCOTT (58): Sexton 22, Summers 13, Chaney 9, Sellers 6, Carson 4, Ellis 2, Babb 2.

WILLIAMSBURG (68): Hall 21, Chapman 14, Abbott 13, Graham 10, Gibson 4, Brown 4, Caddell 2.

Whitley County 57, Scott 53

Grace Sexton scored 18 points and Lou Chaney added 10, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced attack by Whitley County on the first day of the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, as Whitley County escaped with a 57-53 win in a tight game.

Kaelie Frazier and Sabrina Lewis each scored 10 points to pace Whitley County, which maintained a slim lead throughout. Ten different Whitley County players finished in the scoring column.

Scott High shot 40 percent from the field, but were an uncharacteristic 38 percent from the free throw line. However, the Lady Highlanders only got eight attempts, while Whitley County got to the line 18 times, hitting 11.

SCOTT (53): Sexton 18, Chaney 10, Summers 8, Sellers 8, Babb 6, Carson 3.

WHITLEY COUNTY (57): Frazier 10, Lewis 10, Bolton 9, Anderson 8, Lawson 6, M. Siler 6, D. Siler 2, Shope 2, Monhollen 2, Smith 2.