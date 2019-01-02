Vivian (Kay) Sexton, 55, of the Ditney Trail community, passed away December 21, 2018, at Tennova North Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born in Scott County, June 16, 1963, she was preceded in death by her father, Clarence (Eddie) Lloyd; grandparents: Clarence Lloyd, Maxine Poindexter, and Sampson and Watsie Bowling; and the father of her children, Jerry Gibson.

She is survived by children: Shonda (Tim) Phillips, Heather Sexton, and Cody (Kim) Sexton; grandchildren: Matthew Lawson, Chelsey Lowe, Alyssa Lawson, Jasmine Manley, Cody Slaven, and Kelsie Sheppard; her mother, Elizabeth Bowling Lloyd; sisters, Sandy Byrd and Miranda Lowe; brother, Benny Lloyd; life-long friend, Angela (Monkey) Kay Gonzalez Sexton; step-father to her children, Homer Gray; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 28, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music was provided by the Antioch Singers. Interment followed at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

