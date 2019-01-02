Kolby Morgan absorbs contact and gets to the rim during Oneida's game against Whitley County at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Saturday, December 29, 2018 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Oneida saved its best for last.

After two wins the previous two days at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic that it was hosting, the Indians dominated Whitley County to close out play on Saturday, with a 69-35 win over the Colonels.

Although Whitley County had won an earlier game against Oneida by double-digits in Williamsburg, Saturday’s rematch was no contest. The Indians started slow, but rebounded to take a 12-8 lead to the second quarter, then took charge, going up 34-17 by the halftime break.

Kolby Morgan scored 16 points to lead the Indians, with three 3-pointers, while Luke Carson went 3-for-3 from 3-point range for a career-high 13. Nathan Bowling had 13 as well.

Tyler Lawson scored 14 points to lead Whitley County, but did not score after the Indians made a defensive change late in the first half.

Oneida shot 60 percent from the field, while limiting Whitley County to just 23 percent, and knocked down eight 3-pointers. Whitley County was just 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Indians got to the free throw line just four times, hitting three of them, but it didn’t matter. Whitley County got to the line 18 times, hitting 12, or the game may have been even more lopsided.

Oneida dominated the glass, with a 33-17 rebounding advantage.

The win marked the Indians’ fourth consecutive victory, dating back to a 70-63 loss at Oakdale on December 14.

ONEIDA (69): Morgan 16, Carson 13, Bowling 13, Yancey 8, Botts 5, West 4, Perry 4, Hutchison 2, Chamberlain 2, Clark 2.

WHITLEY COUNTY (35): T. Lawson 14, Boling 8, D. Lawson 5, McNealy 4, J. Estes 3, Lawson 1.

Oneida 58,

Lynn Camp 55

Oneida fell behind by double digits early, then recovered to defeat Lynn Camp in the second day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Friday, holding off a late surge by the Wildcats to secure a 58-55 win.

Kolby Morgan scored 15 points to lead four Oneida players in double figures. Dalton Yancey had 13, Chance Botts had 12 and Nathan Bowling finished with 10.

Lynn Camp led by 10 points after the first quarter, thanks primarily to a red-hot start by Maison Prater. Prater had 13 of his 17 in the opening quarter, including three 3-pointers, to power his team to an 18-8 lead.

But the Indians rebounded in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to force a 28-28 halftime deadlock. Botts knocked down two 3-pointers and had eight points in the second quarter, while Morgan knocked down two 3-point shots of his own.

Oneida took the lead for good in the third quarter, with Morgan and Yancey each scoring five points, and Bowling and Luke Carson knocking down timely 3-point shots.

Marcus Hollin, who scored a game-high 19, had 10 points in the fourth quarter to help propel the Wildcats’ comeback effort. In fact, Lynn Camp cut Oneida’s lead to 56-55, and had a chance to win the game after the Indians missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity. Despite getting a good look, the Wildcats came up empty, and an Oneida rebound sent Botts to the free throw line, where he knocked down two free throws to secure the win.

ONEIDA (58): Morgan 15, Yancey 13, Botts 12, Bowling 10, Clark 3, Carson 3, Perry 2.

LYNN CAMP (55): Hollin 19, Prater 17, Burd 6, Disney 5, Belew 5, Leddyton 3.

Oneida 59,

Cumberland Co. 58

Oneida began play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Thursday by surviving Cumberland County, 59-58.

The Indians won the game on a free throw by Kolby Morgan with just two seconds remaining.

Morgan, who was fouled as he drove the lane in the final seconds and made one of two free throws, finished with 17 points. Nathan Bowling had 18 to lead the Indians.

After being down by five points at halftime, Cumberland County had rebounded to take the lead in the second half, overcoming a six-point deficit in the final period.

Cumberland County took the lead on a jumper by Reese Dykes, then went up by three points, 53-50, with 1:30 to play.

But Morgan knocked down a key 3-point shot to tie the game on the next trip down the floor. Then Oneida took the lead back on a bucket and free throw by Dalton Yancey.

A pair of free throws by Morgan gave the Indians a 58-55 lead in the game’s waning stages, before a 3-point shot by Kyle Spieles tied the game at 58 with just seconds remaining.

While Morgan made only one of two free throws after being fouled, Yancey secured the offensive rebound to end any chances of an improbable win by Cumberland County.

ONEIDA (59): Bowling 18, Morgan 17, Yancey 11, Botts 11, West 2.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (58): Spieles 18, Wyatt 16, Patton 10, Dykes 7, Parsons 4, Miller 2, Flores 1.