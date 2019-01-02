

Earnestine Huckelby Foster, 82, passed away December 24, 2018, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Scott County, June 20, 1936, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Foster; siblings: Hugo Huckelby, Barbara Jean Benedict, Larry Ray Huckelby, Jeffery Paul Huckelby, and Wanda Stevens; parents, Eddie and Nancy Huckelby; and son-in-law, Lawrence Allen Dailey.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Jeffery) Humphrey, Vickie Dailey, and Janet (William) Paulsen; grandchildren: Brandy Foster, Tina Paulsen, and Eddie Huckelby; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Skyler, Raven, Bobbie and Cynthia; brothers, Charles Ray(Annett) Huckelby and Dennis (Betty) Huckelby; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 30, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Kidd officiating. Interment followed at Love Chapel Cemetery.

