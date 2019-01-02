Billy P. Miller, 79, of Albany, Indiana, passed away December 23, 2018, at home following an extended illness.

Born in Vines Ridge, Tenn., January 8, 1939, he was preceded in death by parents, Cordell and Ruby Miller; and brothers: Michael, Beecher, and Raymond Miller: and an infant sister.

He was an electrician at Westinghouse and Indiana Glass Company before retiring in 2001. He also worked as a carpet installer for several years; and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, National Rifle Association, and Crown City Cruisers. He liked old cars, guns, and was a skilled worker.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Imagene Miller of Albany, Ind.; daughter, Marla Kay Miller of Palm Bay, Fla.; sons: Jeffrey Scott (Marla Sue) Miller of Greenville, Ohio, Michael Wayne Webb of LaFollette, Tenn., and Charles Travis (Dawn) Webb of Indianapolis, Ind.; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings: Justine (Bruce) McDonald, Clyde (Pamela) Miller, and Bruce (Dianne) Miller, all of Monterey, Tenn., Howard (Judy) Miller of Rickman, Tenn., Fred Miller (wife: Freda)of Vines Ridge, Tenn., Twila (Larry) Wilson and Judy Lowe, both of Crawford, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 27, at First Free Will Baptist Church, Dunkirk, Ind. Graveside service was conducted December 28, at Adkins Cemetery, Scott County, Tenn.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.