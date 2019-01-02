Bill Dobbs, 72, of Helenwood, passed away December 28, 2018, at his home.

Born in McCreary County, Kentucky, December 13, 1946, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Dobbs; parents, Gilbert and Panzy Cook Dobbs; and brother, Larry Dobbs.

He is survived by his wife Jane Dobbs of Helenwood; daughters: Melinda Dobbs of Muncie, Ind., Melinda (Johnnie) Daugherty of Helenwood, and Rachel (Mark) Slaven of Oneida; children that he raised, Kyle and Dustin Dobbs, both of Helenwood; grandchildren, Brock and Jon Daugherty, Gavin Lanter, and Marrisa and Julia Slaven; several great-grandchildren, brothers, Lee Dobbs and Jimmy (Vickie) Dobbs, both of Muncie, Ind.; and many other relatives and friends.

His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.