2019 tournament central

Monday, February 11

#9 Rockwood at #4 Wartburg, 7pm

#8 Harriman at #5 Oliver Springs, 7pm

#7 Oakdale at #6 Coalfield, 7pm

Wednesday, February 13

Wartburg/Rockwood vs. Oliver Springs/Harriman, 7pm

Coalfield/Oakdale at #3 Midway, 7pm

Friday, February 15

#1 Oneida vs. TBA at RSCC, 6:30pm

#2 Sunbright vs. TBA at RSCC, 8pm

Tuesday, February 19

Consolation game at RSCC, 6:30pm

Championship game at RSCC, 8pm

Tuesday, February 12

#9 Coalfield at #4 Wartburg, 7pm

#8 Oliver Springs at #5 Rockwood, 7pm

#7 Midway at #6 Sunbright, 7pm

Thursday, February 14

Coalfield/Wartburg vs. Oliver Springs/Rockwood, 7pm

Sunbright/Midway at #3 Oakdale, 7pm

Monday, February 18

#1 Harriman vs. TBA at RSCC, 6:30pm

#2 Oneida vs. TBA at RSCC, 8pm

Wednesday, February 20

Consolation game at RSCC, 6:30pm

Championship game at RSCC, 8pm

Friday, February 15

#4/5 Scott High vs. #4/5 Austin-East at Alcoa, 6pm

Saturday, February 16

#3 Fulton at #2 Alcoa, 4pm

Scott/Austin-East vs. #1 Kingston at Alcoa, 5:30pm

Monday, February 18

Consolation game at Alcoa, 6pm

Championship game at Alcoa, 7:30pm

Friday, February 15

#4 Kingston vs. #5 Scott High at Alcoa, 7:30pm

Saturday, February 16

#2/3 Austin-East at #2/3 Alcoa, 7pm

Kingston/Scott High vs. #1 Fulton at Alcoa, 8:30pm

Tuesday, February 19

Consolation game at Alcoa, 6pm

Championship game at Alcoa, 7:30pm