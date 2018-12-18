It had been rumored in Tennessee’s hunting community throughout the day Friday that big news was coming. And, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday evening, the state’s Wildlife Resources Agency delivered that news: chronic wasting disease has arrived in the Volunteer State.

CWD, the neurological disease that is 100 percent fatal in deer and elk, has been preliminarily detected in 10 deer in two West Tennessee counties, TWRA announced. Seven deer in Fayette County and three in Hardeman County tested positive for the disease through random tests conducted on dead deer by TWRA during the hunting season.

As a result, TWRA implemented its CWD Response Plan on Friday. Among the steps taken immediately were to notify Gov. Bill Haslam of the findings, as well as state legislators from the affected area.

