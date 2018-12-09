In an early-season showdown of District 3-A title hopefuls, Oneida defeated Midway, 50-46, at OHS Gymnasium Friday evening.

The Lady Indians used a huge second quarter to provide a spark for the four-point win, out-scoring Midway 21-6 to take a 30-19 lead to the intermission.

In fact, Midway out-scored Oneida in every period except the second. The Green Wave led 13-9 after the first quarter, and went on a 14-8 run in the third quarter to trim Oneida’s lead to just five points as the fourth quarter began.

But Oneida was able to out-last Midway after building the double-digit lead in the second quarter.

Katelyn Stiltner had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Indians, while Gracie Martin and Kendyl West each had 10 points.

Midway senior Caitlyn Ross, the district’s defending player of the year, finished with 23 points.

Oneida shot 38 percent from the field for the game, just slightly better than Midway’s 37 percent. But the Lady Indians used a surge of offensive production in the second quarter and early in the third quarter to seize control.

With its lack of a post game, Midway appeared to be in big trouble after falling behind by double digits. But the Green Wave made nine 3-point shots and slowly trimmed the deficit in the second half as the Lady Indians struggled to score. In fact, Oneida scored just eight points in the third quarter — all of them by Stiltner.

ONEIDA (50): Stiltner 12, Martin 10, West 10, Thomas 5, Terry 5, Boyatt 4, Lamb 4.

MIDWAY (46): Ross 23, Lemaster 9, Cawood 6, Patterson 5, Taylor 2, Bacon 1.