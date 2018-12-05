MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Callie Carson hit a free throw in the waning seconds of Scott High’s game against Union County here Tuesday to lift the Lady Highlanders to a 62-61, non-district win over the Patriots.

The sophomore finished with a career-high 13 points and came off the bench to nearly take the game over in the final period.

Prior to the fourth quarter dramatics, which saw the Lady Highlanders battle from behind to win the game, Carson’s only points were a 3-pointer in the second period. But she scored 10 in the final quarter, and got to the free throw line repeatedly.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.