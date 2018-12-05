MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Bryson Russ scored 19 points to lead four Scott High players in double figures, and Trey Morrow recorded yet another double-double, as the Highlanders rolled to a 61-43 win over Union County here Tuesday, December 4.

Russ, a senior, scored a career-high to help lead his team to the non-district win, which snapped Union County’s four-game winning streak. The freshman Morrow finished with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, his fifth double-double in seven games to start his debut season. Noah Buttram, also a freshman, finished with 10 points, as did Logan Goodman.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald. If you are already a subscriber and you're seeing this message, please login. If you do not have login credentials, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.comwith the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR