HUNTSVILLE — Scott High senior Bryson Russ took one step across mid-court, shook his defender with a crossover, tossed the ball to freshman teammate Trey Morrow, then lifted his arms in victory.

It was as if he knew Morrow’s half-court heave was going in.

And it was.

Morrow banked home the mid-court shot with a second remaining to give the Highlanders a 57-54 win over Austin-East on Friday, snapping an 11-game district losing streak and handing Scott High the elusive upset over one of District 4-AA’s “Big 3” that Jordan Jeffers and his squad had been hoping for.

"This was a big win for us," Jeffers said Saturday morning. "We've been losing these games like this for the last 10 years."

For Russ, it was the biggest assist of the young season, as the Highlanders started district play with the win. For Morrow, it was the exclamation point on another standout performance. He finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, scoring nine in the fourth quarter as Scott matched A-E blow for blow.

Kadon Babb scored 20 points for Scott High.

Prior to Morrow’s buzzer-beater, the Highlanders — who have been struggling from 3-point range in recent games — had connected on just one of 12 attempts from beyond the arch, an 8 percent shooting average. But they made shots where it mattered most, including at the free throw line, hitting all nine of their attempts.

The Highlanders led 13-9 after the first quarter, with Babb scoring seven early points to help his team to the lead. But the second half saw the Roadrunners out-score the Highlanders 19-12 to take a 28-25 lead to the intermission.

Scott High battled back in the third quarter, going on a 13-7 run with Babb knocking down a timely 3-point shot and Russ and Morrow each scoring four points. That pushed the Highlanders back in front by three as the final period began.

Babb and Logan Goodman each scored four points in the final period.

SCOTT (57): Morrow 21, Babb 20, Goodman 8, Russ 4, Buttram 2, West 2.

AUSTIN-EAST (54): Pierson 16, Dixson 12, Upton 6, Bullard 6, Harris 6, Jackson 4, Foster 2, Battle 2.