Quinton Harness, 55, of the Mill Branch community, passed away November 22, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Scott County, September 4, 1963, he was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth L. and Beatrice Lowe Harness.

He was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Travis (Sarah) Harness; grandchild, Laithen Harness; brother, Dwayne (Carolyn) Harness of West Columbia, SC; sister, Loretta (Russell) Bow of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; special aunt and uncle Gary and Margaret Byrd of the Fairview community and Wallace Dean Lowe of the Mill Branch community; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 25, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Watson officiating. Music was provided by George Byrd and Linda Day. Interment followed at Phillips Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.