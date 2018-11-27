An Oneida boy was recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville earlier this week, after being seriously burned in an accident outside his home Friday.

Two boys — both fourth grade students at Burchfield School — were burned in the accident, which occurred Friday outside their West Oneida home. Both boys were initially treated at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida after being transported by Scott County Ambulance Service, and were later transferred to the Nashville hospital, which features the state’s largest burn ICU.

The accident occurred as the children played outside on the warm late autumn day. Their mother, Melissa Ledbetter, who has four boys — including two older children — said in a Facebook post that the boys were injured in an “explosion” as they played.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.