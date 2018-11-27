Twelve different Oneida players scored points, and the Lady Indians lit up the scoreboard Tuesday (November 20) with an 83-23 win over Jellico.

It was the most points scored by Oneida since an 86-34 win over the Blue Devils on February 10, and the largest margin-of-victory for the Lady Indians in more than two decades.

Jayden Thomas and Kendyl West each scored 12 points, teaming up for seven of their team’s nine 3-point shots to pace the Lady Indians to the lopsided win.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.