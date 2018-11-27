WARTBURG — It was close early, but Wartburg eventually pulled away for a 72-60 win over Scott High in non-district action here Tuesday, November 20.

Madison Holley scored 21 points to lead three Wartburg players in double figures, as the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Highlanders by 12 points after the two teams were tied at 15 in the first quarter.

Grace Sexton and McKayla Babb each scored 14 for the Lady Highlanders. Lyndsey Summers added 11.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.

Scott High shot 39 percent from the field and made 72 percent of its free throw attempts. But the Bulldogs’ offense proved to be too much, especially in the second quarter.

Wartburg turned a 15-15 deadlock into a 36-28 halftime lead by going on a 21-13 run in the second. Babb knocked down a key 3-pointer and led her team with five points, but Wartburg hit four 3-pointers in the peirod, including two by Madison Williams.

Seven different Wartburg players scored in the quarter to help the Bulldogs build the 8-point halftime advantage.

The lead was nine points as the fourth quarter began, thanks to a big third quarter from Holley. With the rest of her team struggling to score, Holly scored 11 of her 21 in the third, and the lead was 54-45 heading into the final period.

Wartburg took care of its business at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, making eight of 12 attempts to prevent the Lady Highlanders from mounting a comeback, although Sexton scored six of her 14 in the fourth and Babb added five more.

SCOTT (60): Sexton 14, Babb 14, Summers 11, Carson 9, Ellis 6, Butts 4, Sellers 2.

WARTBURG (72): Holley 21, Williams 15, Johnson 11, Daris 6, Keathley 5, Williams 4, Redmon 4, Gouge 3, Jones 3.