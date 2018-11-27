Joyce Ann “Gobbie” Clevinger Freels, 91, of Winfield, passed away November 22, 2018, at Oneida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oneida.

Born February 21, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Freels; parents, Lewis and Alcie Clevinger; sister, Doris Hatfield; and brothers: Ralph, Jack, and Bruce Clevinger.

She worked at Oneida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the mid 1960’s in its beginning as the Scott County Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide; and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, having last attended McCreary County Church of Christ.

She is survived by daughters: Angie (Wes) Owens of Oneida, Lynn Thornton of Winfield, and Mattie Riggs of Lancaster, SC; son, James (Patricia) Freels of Winfield; grandchildren: Jessica Shepherd of Oneida, Katie West of Nashville, Angela Joy Spradley of Columbia, SC, Ryan Chitwood of Alcoa, Dalton Freels of Knoxville, Jordon Freels of Cookeville, and Peyton Freels of Winfield; great-grandchildren: Logan, Beth, Trey, and Brandon; great-great-grandchildren, Macy and Tanner; sister, Mary Hatfield of Ashland, Ky; friends and staff at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 25, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Christopher Ruley officiating. Interment followed at Archie L. Lewallen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.