An Oneida business owner successfully stopped an alleged thief who was attempting to steal his truck last week.

Michael Miller, 34, of Pioneer, was arrested near Phillips Dry Cleaners just before the lunch hour on Wednesday, November 19, after allegedly attempting to steal a pickup truck from the downtown dry-cleaning business.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Patrolman Chad Jones, the business owner, Charles Bertram, saw Miller walk across Alberta Street and enter the vehicle. Allegedly, Miller had shifted the vehicle into drive and was ready to leave with it when Bertram stepped in front of the vehicle and demanded that Miller get out of the truck.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.