A Kentucky man who allegedly stole merchandise from the Oneida Walmart on Sunday landed in more hot water when he was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

Michael Lawson, 28, of Williamsburg, Ky., was arrested at the store shortly before noon on Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. David L. Stephens, the investigation began after a Walmart employee suspected Lawson of shoplifting. The employee allegedly saw Lawson opening packaging and placing merchandise in his pocket.

As Lawson left the store, he encountered Stephens. He allegedly turned over a Samsung cellular telephone that had been taken from the store. However, things got more serious when Stephens located a blue chap stick container in Lawson's pocket. Inside the container was 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and a Suboxone strip.

While Lawson was charged with theft under $1,000 — a misdemeanor charge — for theft of the phone, the meth possession resulted in a felony charge. He was also charged with a second count of possession of a Schedule II drug for the Suboxone strip, as well as vandalism.