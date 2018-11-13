Santina Breeden, 41, of Allardt, passed away November 5, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, following a long, hard battle with cancer.

Born October 31, 1977, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Lindsay Hamby; grandparents, Harold “Skin” and Pauline Lackey; and great-grandparents, Andrew and Laura Lackey.

She was a loving mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend; and was a very kind-hearted person with compassion for everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Breeden; sons, Brandon Breeden and Bryan Cross; mother, Betty Lou Lackey Lindsay; father, Sam Lindsay, Sr.; sisters: Samantha Lindsay, Patty (Martin) Tanguay, Jody (Richard) Summers, and Debbie (David) Rausch; brother, Samuel Duke (Jennifer) Lindsay; aunt and uncles: Teresa Kay Cross, Pat Lackey, David Lackey, and George Lackey; special friends, Bob and Millie Nuspliger; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 9, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Carroll and Bro. Kelvin Young officiating. Music was provided by Mike and Elizabeth Carroll. Graveside service was conducted November 10, at Todd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.