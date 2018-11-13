Rickey Harness, 51, of Winfield, passed away November 10, 2018, at home surrounded by his family following a short battle with cancer.

Born in Huntsville, February 9, 1967, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanetta Harness; mother, Martha Harness; infant granddaughter, Lindsey Dale Butler; grandparents, Winfield and Bertha Harness; and father- and mother-in-law, Hugh L. and Nina Carroll.

He was a member of Bull Creek United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Carroll Harness of Winfield; daughters: Heather Harness, Judy (Joe) Chaney, and Stacey (Jason) Cox; step-son, Adam Chambers; grandchildren: Dalton Threet, Patrick, Chevy, Brody, Caden, Jacob and Kaleb, Chaney and Tyler Honeycutt, Nicolas and Andrew Chambers, Kylie Eskew, and Kaelie Eskew; sister, Ellen (Howard) Lawson; brother, Marshall Harness; special friends, Bruce and Lisa Lowe, and Bobby and Wanda Cotton; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., Wednesday November 14, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Don Hughett and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Interment was to have followed at Bull Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.