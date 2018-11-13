HUNTSVILLE — Don’t be surprised if the Scott County Sheriff’s Department comes calling on you this week.

Dozens of Scott Countians are expected to be rounded up on Friday, and their accommodations won’t necessarily be comforting. Rather than being transported to the modern justice center on Scott High Drive, they’ll be taken to the 114-year-old Scott County Jail off the Huntsville Mall.

It’s not necessarily what you think. Those for whom warrants have been issued aren’t in any sort of legal trouble. Rather, they’ve been targeted by their friends who are helping the Sheriff’s Department raise money for a good cause.

The Sheriff’s Department is hosting a jail-a-thon Friday to raise money for Shop With A Cop, the program that provides under-privileged children throughout Scott County with a Christmas shopping trip to Walmart each December.

Once common, this Friday’s jail-a-thon will be the first in Scott County in a number of years. The concept is simple: if you want to have someone “arrested,” donate a minimum sum of $50 to the Sheriff’s Department. That person is then requested to raise enough money to match that amount, as bail, before being released.

“We’re going to have fun with it,” Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said. “We wanted to do it at the old jail, and we’ve got special jumpsuits for everyone to put on so we can take pictures and things like that. It’s going to be a ball.”

The Sheriff’s Department has been clandestinely preparing “warrants” for Friday’s event for several weeks. Is your name on the list? Don’t expect an answer before Friday.

“I can’t tell you that,” Phillips said with a laugh. “All I can tell you is that if we get you, you’ll be allowed a phone call.”

It’s not too late to have someone “arrested.” Call 663-3111.

Coinciding with the jail-a-thon, the Sheriff’s Department will be offering tours of the old jail on Friday for a donation of $5.