Six seniors, gone. Eighty-five percent of the team’s scoring, gone. Only two players with significant varsity experience from the 2017-2018 season back.

That’s how things stand for Scott High head coach Jordan Jeffers as his Highlanders prepare to tip off the 2018-2019 season. At times during the summer, Jeffers started as many as three freshmen together — almost unheard of at the Class AA level.

You might think that’s a recipe that would keep a coach awake at night. But if Jeffers has any dread as the season rapidly approaches it, you don’t sense it.

Jeffers likes his young talent. More than that, he likes his mix of young talent and returning experience. When freshmen are on the floor, he says, he’ll have guys around them who have been in his system for several years; guys he can trust.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.